UM, WHAT? Confused Trump, 80, Botches Obama Attack With Baffling Word Salad The elderly president delivered a rambling tirade in Kansas.

President Donald Trump delivered a wildly erratic rant during an appearance in Kansas on Monday, unleashing a bizarre attack on former President Barack Obama.

Speaking at a campaign event in a suburb of Wichita, the 80-year-old commander-in-chief attempted to lambast Obama over his plans to hit the trail for Democratic Senatorial candidate Abdul El-Sayed in Michigan.

Instead, Trump launched into an utterly bewildering word salad, accidentally suggesting the former president was headed to court rather than a campaign stage.

ADVERTISEMENT

Donald Trump with Sen. Marshall at the campaign rally. Jonathan Ernst/Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

“And here’s what I love, because if you’ve ever heard of Barack Hussein Obama, who’s a rotten president, by the way, he’s gonna be testifying for Mohammed,” Trump ranted to the arena.

ADVERTISEMENT

“He’s gonna be testifying, or I guess, I think he will probably end up being testifying, I don’t know. Whatever the hell he’s doing, but I guess he’s going up to Michigan, a state that I won also very nicely. Thank you very much. I love Michigan. I don’t believe that Michigan values are gonna allow this guy to get in. He’s an arrogant guy. But Barack Hussein Obama is going up there to help him campaign.”

Sign up for Beast Digest Get the best of The Beast delivered right to your inbox SUBSCRIBE By clicking “ SUBSCRIBE ” you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

The incoherent attack on Obama was far from the only off-the-rails moment of the evening.

Former U.S. President Barack Obama will campaign with Abdul El-Sayed. Brendan McDermid/REUTERS

Trump, who appeared at the event to shore up support for incumbent Republican Senator Roger Marshall, also raised eyebrows when he deployed an antisemitic slur while defending the politician’s past legal troubles.

Attempting to brush off criticism over Marshall suing more than 700 of his own patients during his medical career, Trump insisted the doctor was simply forced to do so.

“I have to say this. Somebody said, ‘Oh, don’t say it, nobody believes it,’ but I have to say it because I think it’s appropriate,” Trump told the crowd. “Roger… he was given a bum rap, because he was mandated by law to request, strongly, money owed from patients.”

Play Video

Trump added: “You have to, by law, go after those people. And they made it like, ‘oh, he was some kind of a Shylock type guy,’ and if he didn’t make these requests, he would be breaking the law.

“He would have been breaking a very strong criminal law, and he would be subject to criminal arrest and liability. So I don’t know if I should be saying it, but that’s the way it is. Roger, I have to tell it like it is. You got screwed with that.”

Throughout the hour-long address, persistent hecklers repeatedly interrupted the speech as Trump lashed out at Democrats, forcing the loyal crowd to drown out the disruptions.

Unlock a year of full access to The Daily Beast for $35. Monthly $1 First month then $5.99/month SELECT What's Included Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $5.99 monthly. Cancel anytime Annual $35 First year then $59.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate - Save 47%

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $59.99 yearly. Cancel anytime Best Value Premium $79 First year then $119.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate

Full access to the Daily Beast Substack ($60 value)*

Premium ad-free reading

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $119.99 yearly. Cancel anytime *Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s Privacy Policy. Looks like you already have a subscription! You're all set! Thanks for subscribing. Back to plans Subscription $ 0.00 Total $ 0.00 Email Continue OR Continue with Google Continue with Facebook Loading subscription options

Register below to read this article for free or subscribe

to unlock unlimited access to The Daily Beast. Register