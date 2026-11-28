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President Donald Trump has crashed out at a Fox News host for not using his preferred terminology.

Trump, 80, attacked Shannon Bream on Saturday for saying “artificial intelligence” instead of “super intelligence”—his preferred term for the rapidly evolving technology in which he holds a massive financial stake.

In a bizarre warning posted on Truth Social, Trump said he had tasked Securities and Exchange Commission chairman Paul Atkins with enforcing the use of “SI” over AI.

Last week, Fox News Sunday host Shannon Bream interviewed Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton about the string of tech outages. Fox News Sunday with Shannon Bream

“Shannon Bream is having a show on what she calls Artificial Intelligence (AI) — She says, ‘Artificial,’ over and over again,” Trump wrote. “Can someone please explain to her that it’s Super Intelligence, not Artificial Intelligence, and our Great Chairman of the SEC, Paul Atkins, will soon be making that term mandatory. Like me, he likes ACCURACY in language!”

It was not immediately clear what triggered Trump into publishing the post on Saturday. Bream anchors Fox News Sunday, which featured a segment on AI last weekend.

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Even more confusing was Trump’s decision to put the SEC chairman in charge of overseeing a network’s use of “SI.” The SEC has little power over broadcast networks; matters such as content, licensing, and broadcast standards fall under the purview of the Federal Communications Commission.

A Fox News representative did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

“Fox News and The Wall Street Journal never use Super Intelligence (SI). They go out of their way to use Artificial Intelligence (AI), but that’s OK, because Super Intelligence will always win out over Artificial Intelligence. It is a far more accurate name — It’s SUPER, not Artificial!” the president wrote in another post.

Donald Trump on Truth Social

Trump has been obsessed with his made-up term for AI since September, when he released an executive order “Inaugurating the era of Super Intelligence.”

“The extraordinary technologies being pioneered by American innovators far exceed what was envisioned when the term ‘Artificial Intelligence’ first came into use,” the order argued. “The terminology used by the Federal Government should reflect the transformative capabilities of these technologies and the limitless opportunities they create for the American people.”

Trump has been weirdly obsessed with rebranding AI into "super intelligence." Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS

Trump contended that “Super Intelligence” “more appropriately captures the promise, potential, and rapidly advancing capabilities of these technologies.”

“It is therefore the policy of my Administration that, to the maximum extent permitted by law, the executive branch shall use the terms ‘Super Intelligence’ and ‘SI’ in place of ‘Artificial Intelligence’ and ‘AI’ and will not acknowledge the usage of ‘Artificial Intelligence’ and ‘AI’ in any applicable setting,” he said.