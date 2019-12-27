Congolese Woman Dies in Immigration Custody on Christmas

Immigration officials said Thursday that a 41-year-old Congolese woman died on Christmas in Customs and Border Protection custody. The migrant, whose name was not released, arrived with her family at the Gateway to the Americas Bridge in Laredo, Texas. CPB said she had paperwork that indicated she had a medical condition, which the agency did not specify. “While awaiting final processing and release, the individual notified CPB officers that she was suffering from abdominal pain and had vomited,” the agency said in a statement. She was taken to the hospital but her “health declined rapidly and she passed away at the hospital.”