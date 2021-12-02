Congress Stumbles Toward Its Stupidest Shutdown Yet

Looming over Washington is a government shutdown hardly anyone wants but no one can avoid.

There’s rare agreement between Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), Senate GOP leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY), and President Joe Biden that a shutdown would be an exceedingly stupid idea.

And yet, despite that bipartisan agreement, a shutdown might happen anyway.

That’s because a handful of hardline Republican lawmakers have concocted a galaxy-brain gambit to attack vaccine mandates—and because Democrats didn’t leave themselves enough time to avoid handing over a small and temporary bit of leverage to any one Republican senator.

Nearly a dozen Senate Republicans—and far more House Republicans—want to shut down the government in order to defund Biden’s vaccine mandates for federal and private sector workers. That won’t happen as long as Biden is in charge. But given how popular this posturing will prove with the GOP base, some lawmakers aren’t seeing much reason to give up the game.

Democrats are, to a person, incensed.

“I’m appalled by the idea that we even have to talk seriously about a shutdown,” said Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) on Thursday. “It should be in the realm of an asteroid hitting the Earth.”

Most can only watch as that asteroid inches nearer and nearer. With government funding set to run out on Saturday, the House moved on Thursday afternoon to pass a resolution extending government funding to February, which that chamber can do with a simple majority.

But in the Senate, all it will take is one senator to object to an expedited funding bill in order to force federal agencies to operate unfunded throughout the weekend, at a minimum. Senate leaders were working on Thursday to cut a deal with the hardline faction to avoid that, but by the time the House passed its funding resolution, they still had not done so—leaving just over 24 hours to keep the lights on.

While forcing a shutdown for a brief period over the weekend would only minorly inconvenience the federal government, it’s a stain on operating procedure not seen since 2019, when the government shut down for over a month.

Plenty of Republicans and Democrats would like to keep it that way.

While the group of hardliner Republicans insists Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) would be to blame, Sen. Roy Blunt (R-MO) doesn’t think that’d be the public’s conclusion. “The normal blame taking would be Republicans take on the blame,” he told reporters on Wednesday.

Sen. Kevin Cramer (R-ND) admitted to a “little bit of concern” that Republicans could receive blame for a shutdown. He also expressed concern that his colleagues have grown “a little too casual” in approaching a lapse in government funding—which, even if brief, has the effect of tainting trust in the U.S. government at home and abroad.

“It has an impact. It’s not nothing, and we should not be so casual about it,” Cramer said. “I kind of hoped we'd all learned our lesson that you know, shutdowns aren't really a great tool or a leverage.”

The ring-leaders of this push say they don’t want a shutdown, either. But one of them, Sen. Roger Marshall (R-KS), justified the stance by claiming they had given advance warning.

“I don't want to shut the government down. But we told Senator Schumer over a month ago that we don't want any funding in the CR to fund OSHA for this unconstitutional federal vaccine mandate,” said Marshall, who penned a November letter warning Republicans would not support a continuing resolution that funds vaccine enforcement.

Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) argued Democrats are in a dilemma of their own making by not enacting a continuing resolution sooner.

“They’ve known about this spending deadline for two months. If they were competent, they would have put the bill on the floor last Friday, and despite Republican objections, you go through a week, they pass whatever they want,” Paul said.

Nevertheless, Marshall couldn’t seem to resist downplaying the government shutdown threat, even if he said he wanted to avoid it. "My phone has blown up and continues to blow up and with the vaccine mandate issue, but not one Kansan has reached out to me to say, 'Don't shut the government down,’” he told reporters.

This viewpoint is baffling to Republicans on a few levels. For one, passing a continuing resolution is a win for them—it extends Trump-era funding levels brokered by the GOP, not the new ones being crafted by Democrats but remain delayed. But beyond that, nearly all know that the best chance of stopping Biden’s mandates is through the courts.

And, no matter who is blamed, many Republicans know that trust in the entire institution will erode if a shutdown comes.

“Once again, it shows we can't get our work done on time,” said Sen. Mike Rounds (R-SD), “and we’re not stable.”