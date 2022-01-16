CHEAT SHEET
Connecticut 7th Grader Who Overdosed at School Has Died
A 13-year-old who had been in grave condition since Thursday after overdosing on powder fentanyl at The Sport and Medical Sciences Academy in Hartford, Connecticut, has died. “Our city grieves for this child lost, for his loved ones, his friends, his teachers, and the entire SMSA family,” Mayor Luke Bronin said in a statement. “We still have much to learn about the circumstances of this tragedy, and about how a child had access to such a shocking quantity of such deadly drugs, and our police department will continue their investigation and seek to hold accountable the adults who ultimately are responsible for this child’s death.” Two other students who were exposed to the opioid were released from the hospital.