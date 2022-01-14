CHEAT SHEET
Seventh-Grader Hospitalized After Overdosing on Fentanyl at School
‘GRAVE CONDITION’
A seventh-grader in Connecticut was hospitalized Thursday after overdosing on fentanyl and falling unconscious. The 13-year-old Sport and Medical Sciences Academy student is “in grave condition,” according to Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin. Two other students were taken to the hospital as a precaution because authorities suspect they may have ingested the powerful opioid. A team in hazmat suits arrived after the student’s transport to the hospital and brought in drug-sniffing dogs, which discovered several bags of the drug around the school. Everyone in the school building was required to decontaminate their shoes by walking through a solution of bleach OxyClean.