Convicted Murderer Alex Murdaugh Charged With MORE Tax Evasion
THE CRIMES DON’T STOP
Alex Murdaugh, the once-prominent lawyer now serving two life sentencing for murdering his wife and son, has been indicted on new tax evasion charges, the South Carolina Attorney General's Office announced Tuesday. A Colleton County grand jury last week indicted Murdaugh on two additional counts of willful attempt to evade or defeat a tax—meaning that the 63-year-old now faces 101 criminal charges. Prosecutors allege that between 2020 and 2021—the year he murdered his wife and son at their hunting estate—Murdaugh failed to report over $2 million in income he earned through his illegal activities and therefore under-reporting his taxable income by some $132,572. In December, Murdaugh was also indicted for evading his taxes from 2011 and 2019. “In total, the two indictments allege $9,067,706 of unreported income and thus state tax evaded in the amount of $619,391,” prosecutors said on Tuesday.