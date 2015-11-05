Cop Allegedly Put ‘Hit’ on Town Official

The Fox Lake, Illinois, cop who killed himself in what police have called a “carefully staged suicide” allegedly attempted to have a village administrator killed, investigators revealed Thursday. Joseph Gliniewicz reportedly texted a woman and asked her to get in touch with a “high ranking gang member to put a hit on the village manager,” who Gliniewicz thought would uncover his misdeeds. Gliniewicz also said the hit man could “plant something” on Village Administrator Anne Marrin. The new revelations were first reported by the AP and confirmed to NBC News by Lake County Sheriff’s Detective Chris Covelli. Officials say Gliniewicz had been embezzling money for seven years from a youth-focused program, which Marrin was auditing. Investigators also said small packages of cocaine were found inside the officer's desk, but the drugs were not related to the alleged plot to have Marrin killed.
CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
- 1
- 2
- 4
- 5
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10