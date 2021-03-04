CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Cops Accidentally Shoot a Baby in Houston Car Chase
SHOCKING
Read it at ABC 13
A mom who was filling up her car at a Houston gas station, with her 1-year-old son on the back seat, was caught in the crossfire of an unrelated car chase late on Wednesday night. Cops were chasing an armed carjacking suspect who crashed at the gas station, jumped out of his car and then hopped into the mom’s car, Houston Police said. Officers yelled at him to drop his gun, but he didn’t so they opened fire, hitting the suspect as well as the 1-year-old child. The officer who fired didn’t know there was a kid in the car, police said. He was reportedly in stable condition on Thursday.