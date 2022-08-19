Cops Bust Hamptons Party Thrown by Gwyneth Paltrow’s Daughter, Report Says

CHEAT SHEET
Things got a bit too rowdy at a party thrown by Apple Martin, Gwyneth Paltrow’s 18-year-old daughter, at her mother’s Hamptons estate on Saturday, according to a Page Six report. The neighbors allegedly complained to the cops, who arrived to break up the 50-person affair and allegedly fine Martin, a source told Page Six. “Apple invited too many friends to her mom’s house, and things got out of hand,” a source said. “They were partying like rock stars and making so much noise that multiple neighbors were furious and called the police, who shut the party down.” The source said the town’s clerk office also showed up to make sure they didn’t violate any codes, and it was ultimately determined they had not.