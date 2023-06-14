Cops Charge Guy Who Shot Himself During Dream About Burglar

CHEAT SHEET
An Illinois man who dreamed a burglar was breaking into his home—and then grabbed his gun and accidentally shot himself in his sleep—has been charged with illegal possession of a firearm and reckless discharge. Mark Dicara, 62, was gushing blood from his leg when police arrived at his Barrington home last month, the Lake County Sheriff reported. “Further investigation revealed Dicara had a dream that someone was breaking into his home. He retrieved his .357 Magnum Revolver and shot at who he believed was the intruder. When he fired, he shot himself and apparently woke up from the dream,” the sheriff said.