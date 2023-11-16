Cops Clash With Pro-Palestine Protesters Outside DNC Headquarters in D.C.
‘VIOLENTLY’
Police said they were evacuating the Democratic National Committee’s headquarters in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday night amid brutal clashes with protesters gathered at a pro-Palestine rally. U.S. Capitol Police said that officers were responding after around 150 people began “illegally and violently protesting” outside the headquarters. The department tweeted later that the crowd had dispersed, and that six officers had been treated for injuries, “ranging from minor cuts to being pepper sprayed to being punched.” One person was arrested for assault on an officer, the department said. Several lawmakers were among those evacuated from the area, including Rep. Brad Sherman (D-CA). The pro-Palestine Jewish group IfNotNow accused officers of acting “extremely” violently towards demonstrators. “We are linking arms, threatening no one, and begging our politicians to support an end to the killing and the suffering in Gaza,” the group tweeted. “Begging, peacefully, for a ceasefire. And this is the response.” Dave Weigel, a Semafor journalist reporting at the site, tweeted that none of the protesters had tried to enter the building. “They were trying to block off entrances, but had their backs turned to them,” he wrote.