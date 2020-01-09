Cosby Asks Pennsylvania Court to Review Sexual-Assault Conviction
Bill Cosby filed an appeal Thursday of a court decision last month that upheld his sexual-assault conviction for drugging and sexually assaulting a woman after he claimed that he did not receive a fair trial. The appeal was filed with the Pennsylvania Supreme Court, which is not required to take the case. The 82-year-old disgraced comedian is serving a three- to 10-year prison sentence at a maximum security state prison in Pennsylvania. Cosby was convicted in April 2018 on three felony counts for drugging and sexually assaulting Andrea Constand, his former mentee, in 2004. Cosby and his lawyers argued in the June 2019 appeal that allowing testimony from five additional women who claimed they were also his victims led to an unfair trial, which the court rejected. In the Thursday filing, his lawyers allege that the court’s decision would have “far-reaching consequences for all future criminal proceedings, including those that proceed outside the national spotlight.” Cosby, who has been accused by dozens of women of sexual misconduct, has denied all allegations.