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TASTES LIKE CHEMICALS

Costco Recalls Whipped Cream Over Contamination Concerns

A “chemical smell and taste” prompted the move.

A view of the entrance to the Costco store in Superior, Colorado June 7, 2007. Costco Wholesale Corp. on Thursday reported a 7 percent increase in May sales at stores open at least a year as it benefited from strengthening foreign currency and higher gasoline prices.

Rick Wilking/REUTERS

By Zak Wheeler

Supermarket giant Costco has recalled a brand of whipped cream sold in its stores across 12 states over concerns that the product might contain traces of cleaning chemicals. Customers began complaining that some containers of Kirkland Signature Real Heavy Whipped Cream had a “chemical smell and taste,” according to a notice posted by manufacturer Alamance Foods. The impacted batch was sold between October 11 and October 31 in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Wisconsin with an item code of AC50 and a best-before date of April 2, 2027. Manufacturer Alamance Foods did not reveal how any chemical contamination might have occurred but confirmed that no serious injuries have been reported. Customers have been encouraged to return any impacted items to their local Costco for a full refund. Alamance Foods and Costco did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Daily Beast.

Read it at The Washington Post

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