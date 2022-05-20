Could BBC’s ‘Everything I Know About Love’ Be the Next ‘Girls’?

If you’ve been seeking a show to fill the Girls-shaped void in your heart, the kind of show that makes you feel better about your awkward romantic misadventures and want to dance to a Robyn song with your best friend, look no further than BBC’s upcoming series, Everything I Know About Love.

The first trailer for the seven-episode comedy-drama dropped on Friday. The two-minute clip provides a promising preview of what appears will be a tenderly funny and occasionally heartbreaking tribute to friendship between women in their twenties.

Based on the bestselling memoir of the same name by Dolly Alderton, Everything I Know About Love follows a close-knit friend group forced to grapple with changing emotional dynamics when one of their foursome enters into a serious relationship.

It stars The Witcher’s Emily Appleton as lead character Maggie, while the consistently-compelling Bel Powley plays Birdy, Maggie’s BFF and the group’s defector to the boyfriend-having darkside. Marli Siu and Aliyah Odoffin round out their crew as Nell and Amara, respectively.

It’s 2012 when the show begins—which, wouldn’t you know it, is the year Girls premiered!—and the women have just moved into a houseshare in London. The charming trailer is packed with the kind of antics one would expect when four twenty-something pals live under the same roof, which is to say lots drinks tossed back with a chorus of “woos!,” sexual encounters interrupted by roommates, and pajama-clad dance parties.

But soon enough, disaster strikes. “I just got a boyfriend. Nothing will change, Maggie,” Powley insists. (Insert “Sure Jan” meme here.) “That’s only a thing people say when everything’s changing,” laments Appleton in response.

Interspersed with flashbacks to Maggie and Birdy’s childhood together in the early aughts, Everything I Know About Love explores what happens to the intense platonic love between friends as they get older and romantic relationships come into the picture.

Directed by China Moo-Young, whose previous credits include episodes of Pennyworth and Harlots, Everything I Know About Love will premiere on BBC One and BBC’s iPlayer streaming platform on June 7. In other words, we won’t have to wait much longer to meet our new TV besties.