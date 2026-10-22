A LEGEND LOST Country Music Legend Dies at 71 The singer-songwriter died three days after attending a Country Music Hall of Fame ceremony. Terry Wyatt/FilmMagic # 1

Country music legend John Anderson has died at 71, just days after attending a Country Music Hall of Fame ceremony in Nashville. The star—best known for his 1983 hit “Swingin’”—died peacefully in his sleep at his home on Wednesday. “It is with the heaviest of hearts that we share the passing of our beloved husband, father, grandfather, and best friend,” his family wrote in a statement posted on social media. The family described Anderson as more than a celebrated singer, remembering him as the heart of their home and a loving presence whose legacy would live on through their memories. Anderson enjoyed a decades-long career, scoring hits with songs including “Straight Tequila Night,” “Money in the Bank” and “Wild and Blue.” His achievements included the CMA’s Horizon Award and Single of the Year honors for “Swingin.’” He was inducted into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2014 and the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2024. He was back at Nashville’s CMA Theater on Sunday for the induction of Tim McGraw into the Hall of Fame.

Obsessed with pop culture and entertainment? Follow us on Substack and YouTube for even more coverage.

Unlock a year of full access to The Daily Beast for $35. Monthly $1 First month then $5.99/month SELECT What's Included Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $5.99 monthly. Cancel anytime Annual $35 First year then $59.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate - Save 47%

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $59.99 yearly. Cancel anytime Best Value Premium $79 First year then $119.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate

Full access to the Daily Beast Substack ($60 value)*

Premium ad-free reading

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $119.99 yearly. Cancel anytime *Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s Privacy Policy. Looks like you already have a subscription! You're all set! Thanks for subscribing. Back to plans Subscription $ 0.00 Total $ 0.00 Email Continue OR Continue with Google Continue with Facebook Loading subscription options

Register below to read this article for free or subscribe

to unlock unlimited access to The Daily Beast. Register