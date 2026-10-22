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A LEGEND LOST

Country Music Legend Dies at 71

The singer-songwriter died three days after attending a Country Music Hall of Fame ceremony.

NASHVILLE, TN - JUNE 10: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) John Anderson performs during day 3 of the 2017 CMA Music Festivalon June 10, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/FilmMagic)

Terry Wyatt/FilmMagic

By Martha McHardy

Country music legend John Anderson has died at 71, just days after attending a Country Music Hall of Fame ceremony in Nashville. The star—best known for his 1983 hit “Swingin’”—died peacefully in his sleep at his home on Wednesday. “It is with the heaviest of hearts that we share the passing of our beloved husband, father, grandfather, and best friend,” his family wrote in a statement posted on social media. The family described Anderson as more than a celebrated singer, remembering him as the heart of their home and a loving presence whose legacy would live on through their memories. Anderson enjoyed a decades-long career, scoring hits with songs including “Straight Tequila Night,” “Money in the Bank” and “Wild and Blue.” His achievements included the CMA’s Horizon Award and Single of the Year honors for “Swingin.’” He was inducted into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2014 and the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2024. He was back at Nashville’s CMA Theater on Sunday for the induction of Tim McGraw into the Hall of Fame.

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Read it at TMZ

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