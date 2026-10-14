SOUR NOTE Country Star Shades ‘The Voice’ Judge for Stealing Her Thunder She also unfollowed her “You Look Like You Love Me” duet partner on social media. Rich Polk/Getty Images

Ella Langley called out her “You Look Like You Love Me” singing partner, Riley Green, for appearing to take credit for her success. Green, 37, is a first-time coach on The Voice, where he tried to convince country duo Ferryn and Brinkley Wright to choose him by saying they reminded him of someone. “I took her on tour with me. Her name’s Ella Langley. She’s doing pretty well,” Green said on the NBC show. Green’s pitch convinced the duo to pick him as their coach. A fan asked Langley if the comment “rubbed her the wrong way” while the country star was live on Instagram on October 8. “Yeah, when that man took credit? No, didn’t love that, but typical… Pretty typical,” Langley replied. Although Green hasn’t publicly responded, Langley has unfollowed him on social media. The country singers have two hit duets, including 2024’s “Don’t Mind If I Do,” and they toured together in 2024 and 2025. “You Look Like You Love Me” won the CMA Awards for musical event, single, song, and music video of the year. Langley’s hit “Choosin’ Texas” broke the record for the longest-running No. 1 song on the Billboard Hot 100, previously held by Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas Is You.”

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