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TOILET HUMOR

Country Trump Trashed Turns His Crude Insult Into Tourism Troll

Donald Trump called Norway a “s--thouse country,” but Norway had a royal flush up its sleeve.

By Erkki Forster

Norway is making Donald Trump the butt of the joke after he called it a “s--thouse” country, turning his insult into an unlikely tourism pitch.

The president unloaded on Norway with a potty-mouthed tirade at a rally in Michigan on Sunday while whining about being passed over for the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize, which went to South African jurist and human rights champion Navi Pillay.

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“It was gotten by a woman that nobody ever heard of. I said, ‘What about me? Do they do two of them?’” Trump said, before launching into a profane attack against Norway, conflating the Scandinavian nation with the Norwegian Nobel Committee that awards the prize.

“So I’m not in love with Norway. Frankly, Norway sucks. Norway has become a s--thouse country, actually,” he rambled.

norway

Norway’s toilet trolling comes after its foreign minister hit back at Trump earlier this week, suggesting the president’s outburst may have more to do with his party’s mounting midterm troubles.

visitnorway.com

Norway’s tourist board has now taken the 80-year-old president’s insult and run with it, turning it into a promotional campaign celebrating its architecturally striking public restrooms and their breathtaking surroundings.

“Are these the world’s best s--thouses?” Visit Norway asks on its website, showing off a collection of public restrooms whose eye-catching design is part of the attraction along the country’s Norwegian Scenic Routes.

It caps off its dig at Trump with a mocking twist on his familiar rallying cry.

norway

“Some restrooms along the Norwegian Scenic Routes actually invite you to take your time and enjoy the scenery – even if you don’t have any business to take care of,” Visit Norway says.

visitnorway.com

“Norway makes s--thouses great again!” the website declares, adding, “These toilets are worth a visit, both when you really have to go—and when you don’t.”

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The tourism board’s toilet trolling comes after Norway’s Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide hit back at Trump earlier this week, suggesting that the president’s outburst may have more to do with his party’s mounting midterm troubles.

Speaking in a radio interview with national broadcaster NRK, Eide noted that the president “is currently in the midst of an election campaign that perhaps isn’t going very well for his party, and that leads him to say a lot of things.”

Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide reacts during a press conference with Finnish Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha (not pictured) at the Finnish Foreign Ministry in Helsinki, Finland, October 27, 2026. Lehtikuva/Emmi Korhonen via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. NO THIRD PARTY SALES. NOT FOR USE BY REUTERS THIRD PARTY DISTRIBUTORS. FINLAND OUT. NO COMMERCIAL OR EDITORIAL SALES IN FINLAND.

Norway’s Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide sniffed out a possible source of Trump’s latest tantrum.

Lehtikuva/Emmi Korhonen via REUTERS

He reminded Trump that “he knows very well that the Nobel Committee is independent.”

The foreign minister added, “We have reminded him of that, in case anyone is wondering, and that is still the case.”

Trump’s outburst at Norway actually marked a curious U-turn. Just days earlier at a campaign rally in Perry, Georgia, he used the exact same “s--thouse” slur against Libya, Yemen, Haiti, and Somalia, while pining for Nordic arrivals instead.

“Why can’t we take people from like, well, Norway?” he said.

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Erkki Forster
Erkki ForsterNight News Reporter

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