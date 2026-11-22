Couple’s Dramatic Breakup Hijacks College Football Broadcast
ESPN caught a young couple’s intense argument on camera.
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A dispute in the stands upstaged the Georgia Tech versus Wake Forest football game on Saturday. Two Georgia Tech fans, a man and a woman, were spotted having an intense conversation during the fourth quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta. ESPN broadcasters speculated whether a dramatic breakup was unfolding before their eyes. “The playoff situation is intense right now, maybe not as intense as this conversation, though,” ESPN broadcaster Joe Tessitore said. At one point in the video, the man shakes his head and avoids eye contact. The woman closes her eyes in disbelief. The Bachelor host Jesse Palmer offered some commentary on the conversation. “He is locked in. He is holding her to court right now. He wants an answer, and he is not leaving. They are in each other’s personal space. He is not happy with whatever she just told him.” The pair appeared to kiss and make up on air 15 minutes later. The end of the game was not as pleasant for Georgia Tech, which lost to Wake Forest 29-50.
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