Court Deportations Drop 43%

Contrary to the popular notion that President Obama has been behind more deportations than ever, over the last five years the number of deportations ordered by the courts has dropped 43 percent. The actual number of cases brought by the administration between 2009 and 2013 dropped 26 percent. Immigration advocates had given Obama the nickname “Deporter in Chief” due to the record number of deportations in his time in office. However, since the 2011 policy of prosecutorial discretion came into effect, the number of cases has dropped by tens of thousands.