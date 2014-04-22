Court Keeps Affirmative Action Ban

CHEAT SHEET
The Supreme Court upheld Michigan’s ban on affirmative action in public universities’ admission policies. By a vote of 6-2, the court reversed a lower-court decision that voided the ban. Michigan’s affirmative action ban was enacted in 2006 in response to a 2003 Supreme Court ruling allowing the state to use race as a part of the admissions process. Justices Sonia Sotomayer and Ruth Bader Ginsburg issued a dissenting opinion, and Justice Elena Kagan recused herself.