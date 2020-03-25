Court Slams Jodi Arias’ Prosecutor but Upholds Conviction

Read it at Arizona Republic
An appeals court ruled Tuesday that despite a “pattern of intentional misconduct” during her trial, Jodi Arias’ conviction for killing her boyfriend will stand, along with her life sentence. However, the Arizona judges are referring ex-prosecutor Juan Martinez’s behavior—including allegations of publicity-seeking and overly aggressive questioning of witnesses—to the state bar association, according to the Arizona Republic. After a sensational trial that made headlines across the country, Arias, 39, was convicted in 2013 of murdering Travis Alexander five years earlier; the jury did not buy her claims of self-defense.