COVID-19 Did Not Stop the Fighting 69th on St. Patrick’s Day

New York state’s governor and the city’s mayor had officially canceled the St. Patrick's Day Parade because of the coronavirus, but both quietly gave their blessing for a group of less than 50 marchers so as not to interrupt a 258-year tradition.

So, just after dawn on a rainy March 17, two dozen soldiers, parade officials and others assembled in Manhattan at the armory of the 69th Infantry Regiment. The fabled “Fighting 69th” traditionally leads the parade and the soldiers first conducted a ritual regimental toast, shared via Skype by comrades who are deployed overseas.

In another tradition, the start of the parade was signaled by a whistleblower of the most literal kind. But for the first time the honor was bestowed on a woman, Patti Ann McDonald.