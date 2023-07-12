Critics Running Out of Adjectives to Rave About ‘Oppenheimer’

CHEAT SHEET
Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer has premiered in Paris and early reaction from hyperventilating film writers is rolling in on social media. “Am torn between being all coy and mysterious about Oppenheimer and just coming out and saying it’s a total knockout that split my brain open like a twitchy plutonium nucleus and left me sobbing through the end credits like I can’t even remember what else,” Telegraph film critic Robbie Collins wrote. Associated Press film writer Lindsey Behr called it “a spectacular achievement,” while Vulture critic Bilge Ebiri called it “incredible.” The three-hour drama opens in the U.S. on July 21.