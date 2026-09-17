CROC-KING THE BOAT Crocodile-Infested River Chosen for Olympic Rowing An Olympic champion has voiced his concerns. DAVID GRAY/AFP via Getty Images

A river home to around 500 saltwater crocodiles has been approved to host rowing and canoeing events at the 2032 Brisbane Olympics and Paralympics. The Fitzroy River course in Rockhampton, Queensland, passed an independent technical assessment examining water conditions, weather, water levels and flood risks. The assessment did not consider the crocodile population. The venue already hosts rowing events and training, with contingency plans in place when crocodiles are spotted. World Rowing and Paddle Worldwide endorsed the course, saying the assessment showed it could provide fair conditions for competition. But three-time Olympic champion Drew Ginn remains concerned. “Personally, I’m not fearful of the Australian animals but I’ve never had a crocodile near me,” the Australian told BBC Radio. “Things like relocating crocodiles out of the river, you sort of go, ‘does international rowing want to have the athletes in jeopardy of that sort of stuff?’” Brisbane 2032 president Andrew Liveris previously dismissed concerns, saying: “There are sharks in the ocean and we’re still surfing.”

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