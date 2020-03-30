Crowds Blatantly Ignore Social Distancing Rules to Watch Navy Hospital Ship Arrive in NYC

Read it at New York Post
Crowds of New Yorkers ignored social-distancing measures while gawking at the arrival of a U.S. Navy hospital ship that will help hospitals cope with the coronavirus pandemic. According to the New York Post, groups of people stood shoulder-to-shoulder at the fence of Pier 90 Monday morning to catch a glimpse and a photo of the USNS Comfort coming to shore. New York police officers reportedly stood by and did not disperse the crowd, but Mayor Bill de Blasio’s communications team directed cops to break it up after journalists started tweeting about the throngs of people. De Blasio said those who don’t comply with orders to disperse from city officials could face a $500 fine.