‘CURSED’ CRUISE Cruise Passenger, 72, Lost at Sea After Plunging From Ship The ship encountered a severe storm while crossing the Atlantic. Gerard Bottino/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Gett # 4

The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for a 72-year-old British woman who fell overboard from a cruise ship, sailing the Atlantic toward the Caribbean. A steward alerted ship authorities Tuesday evening after noticing the woman’s bed hadn’t been slept in. The passenger was last seen on the Marella Voyager Monday afternoon as it sailed from Malaga. The crew of about 800 ordered all other 2,000 passengers to abandon dinners, drinks, and entertainment for an urgent headcount and search for the overboard passenger. Security teams are reviewing CCTV footage, but the woman remains missing, according to the vessel operator Tui. The 800-foot ship can’t turn around to retrieve the passenger because it’s already 550 miles away from where she may have fallen into the water. The U.S. Coast Guard Rescue Coordination Center in Virginia has issued an alert to nearby ships to “keep a sharp lookout.” The Marella Voyager experienced a powerful storm that left items crashing to the floor and passengers terrified and seasick, but “nothing suggests weather played a part in the guest’s disappearance,” a Tui spokesperson told The Daily Mail. But a guest told the paper, “This cruise is cursed.”

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