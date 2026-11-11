DEADLY VOYAGE Cruise Ship Passenger Arrested After Woman Dies Onboard Authorities say a Texas man murdered his wife on the first night of their Caribbean cruise. Houston Chronicle/Hearst Newspap/Houston Chronicle via Getty Images

A Texas man has been arrested and charged with murder after authorities allege he strangled his wife to death on their first night of a Caribbean cruise. Jason Watford, 48, allegedly admitted to the FBI that an argument with his wife during dinner made him “snap,” a criminal complaint says. He allegedly described striking his wife, Susan Watford, multiple times in their cabin, then choking her with both hands for four to five minutes. A housekeeper delivering towels reported witnessing the alleged abuse, including blood on Watford’s hands and a woman lying motionless on the floor, the affidavit said. The horrific incident took place Sunday, the same day the couple boarded the MSC Seascape in Galveston, Texas. The FBI said a child was somehow involved but was unharmed. Watford was previously sentenced to probation in 2024 for assaulting his wife.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-SAFE (7233), text START to 88788 or chat online at thehotline.org.

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