SICK AT SEA Cruise Ship Passenger Fighting for Life After Falling Ill The passenger was airlifted to a Canadian hospital after suffering a medical emergency. Ryan Evans/Getty Images

A passenger became so sick on a cruise ship that emergency services were forced to send out a specialized helicopter crew to airlift them off the boat and take them to a Canadian hospital. The person, who has not been identified, was vacationing aboard the Celebrity Solstice vessel, operated by Celebrity Cruises, a subsidiary of Royal Caribbean Group, when they fell ill off the coast of British Columbia, Canada, last week. The Royal Canadian Air Force dispatched the helicopter after receiving a call about the person’s condition not long before 4 a.m. on Saturday. The crew arrived on the boat just before 7.30 a.m., then evacuated the passenger and their companion to Comox, on Vancouver Island, where the tourist was hospitalized in critical condition. The ship returned to port on Monday and has since set out on another cruise.

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