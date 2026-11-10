DIGGING DEEP Crumbling Fortress Uncovers 2,000 Years of Buried Treasure Archaeologists say they never expected to find so much. WAKIL KOHSAR/AFP via Getty Images # 2

Archaeologists restoring Kabul’s Bala Hissar fortress have discovered more than two millennia of Afghan history, including the remains of a Buddhist monastery and the luxurious baths of a Mughal palace, according to the Associated Press. “We never thought we would find so much,” archeologist Babak Rafiei-Alavi said. “It’s like a submarine coming out of the ocean.” In 2018, the Aga Khan Trust for Culture began work on the site, with plans to turn it into a public archeological park complete with a museum. The excavation has been rich, yielding ancient coins and fragments of Buddhist statues. The fortress took its heaviest blow when British troops destroyed much of it to avenge the 1879 killing of British envoy Sir Louis Cavagnari and his entourage inside its walls, the Associated Press reported. It also bears the scars of fresher wars; rusting Soviet tanks, left over from the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan, still sit inside its walls, situated near rows of weapons abandoned after the U.S. withdrawal in 2021. In 2001, the Taliban blew up two giant sixth-century Buddha statues in Bamiyan. But its current government says that it now wants to conserve the sites.

Unlock a year of full access to The Daily Beast for $35. Monthly $1 First month then $5.99/month SELECT What's Included Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $5.99 monthly. Cancel anytime Annual $35 First year then $59.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate - Save 47%

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $59.99 yearly. Cancel anytime Best Value Premium $79 First year then $119.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate

Full access to the Daily Beast Substack ($60 value)*

Premium ad-free reading

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $119.99 yearly. Cancel anytime *Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s Privacy Policy. Looks like you already have a subscription! Account (completed) Payment (completed) Confirmation (completed) You're all set! Thanks for subscribing. Back 1 Account 2 Payment 3 Confirmation Sign in or create an account Email Continue OR Continue with Google Continue with Facebook Loading subscription options

Register below to read this article for free or subscribe

to unlock unlimited access to The Daily Beast. Register