Cuomo Says He’s ‘Looking Forward’ to Signing Bill to Legalize Pot in New York
STOKED TO TOKE
New York’s state Senate and Assembly voted to approve legislation to allow recreational marijuana use in a late-night session on Monday—and Gov. Andrew Cuomo has now confirmed he’ll sign the bill into law. The bill passed the New York Senate with 40 voting in favor and 23 against, then went to the Assembly where it was approved by 100 votes to 49. Late Tuesday, Cuomo said he’s “looking forward” to giving the final approval to the new legislation. “For too long the prohibition of cannabis disproportionately targeted communities of color with harsh prison sentences and after years of hard work, this landmark legislation provides justice for long-marginalized communities, embraces a new industry that will grow the economy, and establishes substantial safety guards for the public,” the governor wrote. The new law will also expunge the records of people previously convicted of possessing an amount of marijuana which is now under the legal limit.