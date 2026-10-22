PIZZA PARTY This Pro-Level Oven Allows You to Make Restaurant-Quality Pizza at Home Current’s all-electric pizza ovens take the guesswork out of home cooking. Current.

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Nothing beats making pizza at home—especially in the fall and winter. After all, there’s no better way to warm up than with a warm, cheesy pie. Sure, takeout and delivery are convenient, but making pizza at home lets you get a little creative while honing your skills... and without breaking the bank. If you’re ready to invest in a professional-grade home pizza oven (and with the holiday hosting season upon us, there really is no better time!), Current’s Model P+ Electric Pizza Oven is second to none.

Current Current Model P+ Electric Pizza Oven See At Current

Engineered for indoor and outdoor cooking, this versatile pizza oven offers eight built-in cooking modes, so you can whip up any style of pizza with ease, from Neapolitan to NYC style. Each pie is cooked evenly and is ready in just two minutes. Plus, you can also use the multifunctional pizza oven to cook everything from roasted veggies and focaccia to flatbreads and desserts. The best part is that because there’s no open flame (you just need an outlet), it’s safe for families and pets, too.

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