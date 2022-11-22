Watch: Customers Tackle ‘Dirtbag’ Who Fired Shots Inside Florida Bar
FLORIDA MEN STOP FLORIDA MAN
A Florida man who held a gun to a woman’s head and fired shots inside a bar was restrained by several other patrons before he could injure anyone, police said. The rage-induced violence began when 30-year-old Connor Anderson, donning an NRA T-shirt with an American flag on it, couldn’t find his car keys, witnesses told police. He left the bar and returned with a gun, placing the woman—who was reportedly his date— in a headlock as he held the firearm to her head, surveillance video shows. Multiple people in the bar intervened, attempting to snatch the gun out of Anderson’s hand as he shot at them. Finally, the patrons tackled him to the floor after he’d fired six bullets, police said. Anderson was charged with six counts of shooting into or throwing deadly missiles, three counts of aggravated assault, battery, using a firearm while under the influence of alcoholic beverages and improper exhibition of dangerous weapons or firearms. “It is amazing this dirtbag did not kill or seriously injure anyone during his moment of rage over something as small as his car keys. Violence is never the answer and alcohol and guns never mix well,” said Sheriff Rick Staly.