SLEIGH Stocking Stuffers for Beauty Lovers Are 25% Off At CVS Check some names off your gift list with this CVS sale. CVS

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A good stocking stuffer is highly underrated. The best ones spark the same joy as unwrapping a present and get used long after the holidays. CVS’s lineup of beauty gift sets have something for every beauty-loving person on your list. You can save 25% on these sets from now until 11/21—no code needed.

Who doesn’t love bejeweled nails? This kit comes with nail glue, a rhinestone applicator, and hundreds of gems for adding some sparkle to your mani. It works on regular nail polish, gel, and press-ons. Reviewers say the gems hold on for more than a week without budging.

CVS $ 9 Olive & June Nail Gem Kit Price reflects 25% discount Buy At CVS

Rum Raisin, a ‘90s classic lip color, is having a comeback. This gift set pairs Revlon’s iconic shade in the ColorStay Lip Liner, the Super Lustrous Lipstick, and the Super Lustrous Glass Shine Balm for a look that’s vibrant, long-lasting, and hydrating.

CVS $ 15 Revlon Rum Raisin Viral Favorites Lip Collection Price reflects 25% discount Buy At CVS

An easy winner is this three-piece set from Maybelline, which packs minis of the brand’s best-selling mascaras: Lash Sensational Sky High for length and volume, Lash Sensational Firework for a dramatic look, and Great Lash for natural-looking lashes.

CVS $ 9 Maybelline New York Mini Mascara Trio Price reflects 25% discount Buy At CVS

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