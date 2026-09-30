CANYON PERIL Dad Critically Injured in Horrific 80-Foot Plunge With Toddler Emergency services dispatched a helicopter but it was unable to reach the man and his one-year-old. Littlefield Fire Department

A Utah dad has been left with critical injuries after plunging roughly 80 feet while rappelling down a gorge with his one-year-old child. The pair were descending near Cedar Pocket in the state’s Virgin River Gorge on Saturday afternoon when they fell while connected to a single rope, authorities said. Emergency crews reached the remote site after receiving a distress call. Rescuers found the father severely injured, while the toddler was largely unscathed. The team initially dispatched a helicopter to survey the scene, but the surroundings proved too inaccessible for it to land. Crews worked for around three hours before hauling the man out in a rescue basket. The child was taken to Intermountain Health St. George Regional Hospital. The toddler’s mother also injured her hand while handling the rope during the fall. Officials said the father remained in critical condition following the accident and urged visitors to the region to take extra care when rappelling in isolated terrain.

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