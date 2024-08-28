Dad Explains How His 4-Year-Old Shattered Museum’s Bronze Age Jar
SMASHING TIME
A 4-year-old boy visiting a museum in Israel accidentally smashed a 3,500-year-old jar. The boy’s father, Alex, told the BBC his son “pulled the jar slightly” because he was “curious about what was inside,” causing it to topple and break. The Bronze Age crockery—which was dated to between 2200 and 1500 B.C.—was notable because of its excellent condition, with similar artifacts typically found broken or incomplete, the Hecht Museum in Haifa told the British broadcaster. It also defended its decision to display the jar close to the museum’s entrance without precautions that might have prevented the accident because “whenever possible, items are displayed without barriers or glass walls.” An official with the museum said a conservation specialist has been given the task of restoring the item, which will be returned to display “in a short time.” Alex said he was “relieved” it will be restored but was nevertheless “sorry” that “it will no longer be the same item.”