SLIPPING AWAY Dad Falls 500 Feet to His Death While Trying to Help Son He slipped on ice and plummeted down an icy ravine on a California mountain. Instagram/@dreamer4ultratrail # 2

A father plunged 500 feet to his death down an icy mountain gulch in Southern California while trying to rescue his slipping son. Guillermo Alejandro Batres, 44, a certified ultra-running coach, died on Sunday while hiking Mount Baden-Powell in Los Angeles County with his boy. When the child lost his footing on the trail, Batres stepped in to assist, only to lose his own grip on the ice. “As Guillermo tried to help him up, he slipped on ice and fell approximately 500 feet down a steep gulch,” his niece, Jennifer, wrote on a GoFundMe page launched to cover funeral costs. “Guillermo died in the fall, leaving his family shocked, grieving, and facing an unimaginable loss.” Emergency crews from the Los Angeles County Fire Department and Sheriff’s Department rushed to the mountain after the fall was reported around 10:09 a.m., deploying an air unit to recover Batres’ body. Batres earned his United Endurance Sports Coaching Academy certification in July 2025, training athletes for grueling 50-mile, 100-mile, and multi-day races. His family has not yet shared details regarding his son’s condition.

Unlock a year of full access to The Daily Beast for $35. Monthly $1 First month then $5.99/month SELECT What's Included Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $5.99 monthly. Cancel anytime Annual $35 First year then $59.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate - Save 47%

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $59.99 yearly. Cancel anytime Best Value Premium $79 First year then $119.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate

Full access to the Daily Beast Substack ($60 value)*

Premium ad-free reading

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $119.99 yearly. Cancel anytime *Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s Privacy Policy. Looks like you already have a subscription! Account (completed) Payment (completed) Confirmation (completed) You're all set! Thanks for subscribing. Back 1 Account 2 Payment 3 Confirmation Sign in or create an account Email Continue OR Continue with Google Continue with Facebook Loading subscription options