Dad Falls 500 Feet to His Death While Trying to Help Son
He slipped on ice and plummeted down an icy ravine on a California mountain.
A father plunged 500 feet to his death down an icy mountain gulch in Southern California while trying to rescue his slipping son. Guillermo Alejandro Batres, 44, a certified ultra-running coach, died on Sunday while hiking Mount Baden-Powell in Los Angeles County with his boy. When the child lost his footing on the trail, Batres stepped in to assist, only to lose his own grip on the ice. “As Guillermo tried to help him up, he slipped on ice and fell approximately 500 feet down a steep gulch,” his niece, Jennifer, wrote on a GoFundMe page launched to cover funeral costs. “Guillermo died in the fall, leaving his family shocked, grieving, and facing an unimaginable loss.” Emergency crews from the Los Angeles County Fire Department and Sheriff’s Department rushed to the mountain after the fall was reported around 10:09 a.m., deploying an air unit to recover Batres’ body. Batres earned his United Endurance Sports Coaching Academy certification in July 2025, training athletes for grueling 50-mile, 100-mile, and multi-day races. His family has not yet shared details regarding his son’s condition.
Unlock a year of full access to The Daily Beast for $35.
Monthly
$1
First month then $5.99/month
Annual
$35
First year then $59.99/year
Premium
$79
First year then $119.99/year
*Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s Privacy Policy.
Looks like you already have a subscription!
- Account (completed)
- Payment (completed)
- Confirmation (completed)
You're all set!
Thanks for subscribing.
- 1Account
- 2Payment
- 3Confirmation
Sign in or create an account
Register below to read this article for free or subscribe
to unlock unlimited access to The Daily Beast.
Monthly
$1
First month then $5.99/month
Annual
$35
First year then $59.99/year
Premium
$79
First year then $119.99/year
*Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s Privacy Policy.
Already have an account? Sign In
Looks like you already have a subscription!
- Account (completed)
- Payment (completed)
- Confirmation (completed)
You're all set!
Thanks for subscribing.
- 1Account
- 2Payment
- 3Confirmation