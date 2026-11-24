SHARK’S REVENGE Dad Mauled After Shark Jumps Onto Fishing Boat Brad Towler said he “smashed” the shark “several times” following the attack, but that it still “wanted to bite me.” Fleurieu Charters, Facebook # 3

A South Australian father was mauled by a shark and lived to tell the tale. Brad Towler, 46, a professional fisherman for 25 years, was catching school sharks on Saturday when one jumped on board and attacked him. “One decided it wanted revenge and bit me on the leg,” Towler said on social media. “It ripped a vein clean out my leg, and punctured my artery.” Towler said he “smashed” the shark “several times” following the attack, but it still “wanted to bite me.” Towler was two and a half hours away from the nearest hospital at the time of the attack, forcing him to rely on bandages to compress his wound. “I had that much pressure applied by the time I got to hospital it wasn’t far away from not feeling my leg,” he said. Towler stayed overnight at the emergency department of Flinders Medical Center, where he recieved stitches for the wound.

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