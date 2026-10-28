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The Midterms Will Decide America’s Future: Stay Informed With a Daily Beast Subscription for 50% Off

Get a year of uninterrupted coverage at this key political moment.

Donald Trump illustration

Eric Faison/The Daily Beast

By The Daily Beast

Soon America will decide its future and give a verdict on Donald Trump. November fourth’s midterm elections couldn’t be more consequential—or exciting. The Daily Beast’s relentless independent journalism has already exposed stories that voters are paying attention to: Mitch McConnell’s disappearance, Melania Trump’s work ethic, and Natalie Harp’s relationship with Trump.

Make sure you don’t miss a ballot-changing story with an all-access subscription. As a midterm special, we’re offering 50% off a year of Daily Beast access–pay just $29 for all-you-can-read headlines across our site and app, ad-free exclusive newsletters, and hear-it-first access to the most pressing political stories. Hurry! This exclusive price ends on 11/4. Start your subscription at this limited time price here.

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