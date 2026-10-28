The Midterms Will Decide America’s Future: Stay Informed With a Daily Beast Subscription for 50% Off

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Soon America will decide its future and give a verdict on Donald Trump. November fourth’s midterm elections couldn’t be more consequential—or exciting. The Daily Beast’s relentless independent journalism has already exposed stories that voters are paying attention to: Mitch McConnell’s disappearance, Melania Trump’s work ethic, and Natalie Harp’s relationship with Trump.

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