NOT HOLDING BACK Dallas Cowboys Star’s Ex-Fiancée Claims He Cheated on Her ‘Repeatedly’ The social media star said she is “happier than I’ve been in a long time!” Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott’s ex-fiancée Sarah Jane Ramos dropped more details about their messy breakup in a social media post on Wednesday night. In response to pregnancy rumors, Ramos wrote that she was not expecting, “just very thick, eating again, and happier than I’ve been in a long time!” “That’s usually what happens when you aren’t getting cheated on repeatedly and finally leave a situation that makes you unhappy,” she added. Ramos and Prescott met at a party in 2023 and got engaged in 2024. The couple was set to wed in Italy in April, before reportedly calling it quits after an explosive argument during a joint bachelor-bachelorette party in March. In a memo sent to guests, obtained by TMZ, Prescott and Ramos called it a “very difficult decision” and apologized for any inconvenience caused to attendees.

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