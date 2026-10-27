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PROTECTING THE BRAND

Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders Take Legal Action Against Emo Band

It’s “The Black Parade” vs. the blue-and-white.

Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders sue My Chemical Romance.

Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images, Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

By Evgenia Anastasakos

The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders’ owner has filed a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction against My Chemical Romance after the alternative rock band’s backup dancers performed in look-alike uniforms. The band is currently on tour to celebrate the 20th anniversary of its landmark album The Black Parade. Footage from a concert at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles last week shows the band performing alongside dancers in blue-and-white uniforms, waving pom-poms. During one song, they engage in a mock firefight with prop rifles, before getting shot and crawling off stage. Pro Silver Star Ltd., which owns the cheer squad’s brand, wrote in its court filing that audience members “understandably believed that the performers were the real Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders.” NBC News reports that the company said it was “not litigious” and “takes no issue with MCR’s music, its artistic ambitions, or any message the Defendants seek to convey.” Instead, it just “asks that those performers not wear the DCC Uniform while doing it.”

Read it at NBC News

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