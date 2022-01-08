Missing 6-Year-Old Chicago-Area Boy Found Dead After Vanishing From Party

A 6-year-old North Chicago boy has been found dead after authorities said he vanished “under unusual circumstances” while attending a party with his 16-year-old sister, according to the North Chicago Police Department.

The news of Damari Perry’s death came after the FBI joined in the frantic search for the boy, who was said to be in “extreme danger” as he was thought to be with an unknown man.

Three of Damari’s family members have now been taken into custody in connection with his death, including at least one juvenile, WGN-9 reports. Damari was last seen with his 16-year-old sister, and his body was found near an abandoned house in Gary, Indiana, police said.

The 6-year-old was reported missing on Wednesday evening, though he was last seen a day earlier at about 3:00 p.m., according to the North Chicago Police Department. It was then that he reportedly traveled with his 16-year-old sister to the party in Skokie, about 15 miles north of Chicago, and went missing when his sister said she fell asleep.

The two were driven to the party by a pair known only by their nicknames, “Monique” and “Wacko,” and Damari’s sister has reportedly told investigators that after she had a few drinks at the party, she passed out and woke up to find both “Wacko” and her brother gone.

“He was out with his sister at a play date,” Damari’s mother, Jannie Perry, was quoted telling Fox 32. “She had a cocktail. I guess someone put something in her drink. She ended up falling asleep. When she woke up, my son was gone. When she questioned the girl about where my son was the girl said she didn’t know.”

“Monique” reportedly drove the teenage girl home, and her mother then called police to report her son missing. The exact location of the party was not known, with Damari’s sister only able to recall that it was a yellow, three-story building.

“Monique” was reportedly driving a black Nissan four-door sedan with a dent on the front passenger side.

Police had earlier pleaded with help from the public in finding the 6-year-old.

“Damari may be in extreme danger, and we are asking anyone with information on Damari’s whereabouts or the true identity of ‘Monique’ and/or ‘Wacko’ to contact the North Chicago Police Department,” North Chicago Police Chief Lazaro Perez told reporters.