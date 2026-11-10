Oscar Winner, 91, Reveals Hollywood A-Lister Bullied Her
The beloved star just can’t shake the cruel comment.
Judi Dench has an Oscar, 10 BAFTAs, and one brutal Hollywood insult she still can’t shake.
The 91-year-old Oscar winner recalled the brutal encounter in her new memoir, Is It Too Late to Make a Run for It?, released Nov. 3 in the U.S.
Dench said she was around 23 and working at London’s Old Vic when she was invited to meet a major Hollywood producer at his office near Hyde Park. At that point, she had never expected to pursue a career in movies.
Rather than offer her a role, he studied her appearance.
“He stared at me for a long time, then said, ‘Very nice to meet you, but you’ll never make a movie because you have every single thing wrong with your face,’” Dench wrote.
“I suppose that was the era when you had to be quite a looker,” she added.
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Despite the cutting assessment, the future James Bond star said the producer was “very polite.”
She recalled thanking him for his time, pushing her chair back against the wall, and leaving without a confrontation. Despite his verdict, she didn’t storm out or argue.
At the time, she said, she was relieved to return to the Old Vic, where she could concentrate on acting for the stage.
But the comment would prove harder to leave behind.
When asked whether the exchange had affected her, Dench replied, “Well, I’ve remembered it, haven’t I? What a giveaway.”
“Maybe that’s why I’m so unsure of myself in films,” she continued. “It’s something I never really got over because I knew it was true. Anyway, I’ve since reconciled myself to it.”
She declined to identify the man, writing, “I won’t tell you who said it. Dead now.”
The producer’s prediction proved spectacularly wrong.
In 1957, the year she turned 23, Dench made her professional stage debut as Ophelia in Hamlet at London’s Old Vic, beginning a celebrated Shakespearean career.
She earned acclaim playing Juliet in Romeo and Juliet in 1960, then made her film debut in the 1964 thriller The Third Secret—a movie career the producer had ruled out entirely.
She went on to appear in more than 100 film and television projects, including portraying MI6 chief M opposite several James Bond actors beginning with GoldenEye in 1995.
In 1999, she won an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for playing Queen Elizabeth I in Shakespeare in Love (1998).
Yet Dench has made little secret of her complicated feelings about her appearance.
In a 1999 interview with TIME, she said, “I’m not a face that people want to film,” adding, “I faced that very, very early on.”
She also admitted she felt uncomfortable watching herself onscreen.
In 2020, Dench became British Vogue’s oldest cover star at 85. Her daughter, Finty Williams, said the photo shoot gave her mother a confidence boost, leaving her feeling like Beyoncé.
But her complicated relationship with her appearance persisted.
In May 2025, Dench addressed her looks again as sculptor Frances Segelman fashioned a bust of her face at a charity event in London.
“I don’t have a relationship with my face,” she told The Guardian. “Never have!”
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