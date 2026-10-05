POLL-Y MOLY Damning New Poll Delivers Historic Blow to Republicans The Democrats reach level not seen since the start of Barack Obama’s first presidency. Nathan Howard/REUTERS

Republicans will have a tough time in the upcoming midterm elections, if a new poll is any indication.

A new Gallup poll on political party affiliation found that more Americans identify as Democrats than at any point since 2009.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fifty percent of respondents said they were Democrats or “lean more” toward the Democratic Party, while only 39 percent said they identified as Republican or Republican-leaning.

The margin for the Democratic Party is the highest since the first quarter of 2009, at the start of President Barack Obama’s first term, when 52 percent identified with or leaned more toward the Democrats and only 35 percent were Republican.

Gallup said the poll was based on telephone interviews with “random samples” of 3,000 adults across all 50 states and Washington, D.C., and that the margin of sampling error was ±2 percentage points at the 95 percent confidence level.

ADVERTISEMENT

The results spell trouble for the GOP, which is scrambling ahead of the midterms as Democrats lead by more than 8 points on the generic congressional ballot, according to RealClearPolling.

Democrats are currently polling ahead of Republicans in several key Senate races, including in North Carolina, Georgia, Texas, and Michigan, among others.

The Trump administration has no doubt been the primary factor in the onslaught of negative polls for the Republican Party throughout 2026, which accelerated after President Donald Trump launched his war on Iran in late February.

Play Video

Trump has experienced some of the worst polling of his political career as of late, recording an astounding disapproval rating of 61 percent last week, according to an Angus Reid USA survey.

Sign up for Beast Digest Get the best of The Beast delivered right to your inbox SUBSCRIBE By clicking “ SUBSCRIBE ” you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

The president’s approval rating has hovered in the low 30s range in most polls, even falling as low as 29 percent in a survey released last month by American Research Group, Inc.

Trump has experienced an onslaught of abysmal polls over the last few months. Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

The economy under Trump 2.0 has suffered thanks to his prolonged war with Iran, which he had promised would take only “four to five weeks” but has continued for more than seven months.

Energy prices have skyrocketed as a result, with the average gallon of regular gas costing $4.37 while diesel averages $6.32, according to AAA.

However, Trump continues to maintain that the surge in energy prices is not due to his costly and unnecessary war, but is instead because of Ukraine’s attacks on Russian oil refineries.

Unlock a year of full access to The Daily Beast for $35. Monthly $1 First month then $5.99/month SELECT What's Included Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $5.99 monthly. Cancel anytime Annual $35 First year then $59.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate - Save 47%

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $59.99 yearly. Cancel anytime Best Value Premium $79 First year then $119.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate

Full access to the Daily Beast Substack ($60 value)*

Premium ad-free reading

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $119.99 yearly. Cancel anytime *Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s Privacy Policy. Looks like you already have a subscription! You're all set! Thanks for subscribing. Back to plans Subscription $ 0.00 Total $ 0.00 Email Continue OR Continue with Google Continue with Facebook Loading subscription options

Register below to read this article for free or subscribe

to unlock unlimited access to The Daily Beast. Register