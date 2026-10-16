BIG, BEAUTIFUL BLUNDER Damning Poll Reveals Trump’s Desperate Hail Mary Has Failed Voters have little interest in what the Trump administration considers a massive win, according to a survey.

President Donald Trump’s efforts to rebrand his sweeping megabill have failed to sway voters, a new poll has found.

The president’s much-touted “One Big Beautiful Bill” was renamed “Working Families Tax Cuts” just months after it was passed in July last year to highlight new tax deductions—but voters aren’t moved by the change, if they’re even aware of it at all, according to a Politico/PF Global poll conducted just this week.

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The survey found that fewer than one in 10 Americans count the new tax cuts as one of the biggest wins of Trump’s second term, even after the administration hammered down on messaging around “no tax on tips” and “no tax on overtime” to convince voters.

Only 9 percent of Americans see taxes as the single most important issue in the November midterms, while 33 percent said there are other more pressing matters. An Associated Press/NORC poll earlier found that voters view the economy and the cost of living as the most important issues to them.

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A month after his “big, beautiful” megabill was passed in July 2025, Trump conceded that the name is “not good for explaining to people what it’s all about.”

President Donald Trump previously admitted his "big, beautiful" 2025 megabill doesn't have a great name. Alex Wong/Getty Images

Republicans quickly fell in line, with House Speaker Mike Johnson saying the “big, beautiful bill” had also “become known as the ‘Working Families Tax Cut Act,’ because that’s what it principally represents.”

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Johnson, however, maintained that it was “not a rebranding,” stressing that they simply wanted members to “just take the time to explain what’s in it.”

“Because in almost every scenario, literally, like 99 percent of the time when you explain what’s in it, light bulbs go off and people start standing and applauding,” he said in September last year.

House Speaker Mike Johnson and other Republicans quickly fell in line. Aaron Schwartz/REUTERS

Only 30 percent of respondents said they would support the “One Big Beautiful Bill Act” based on what they know about it. That figure jumped to 40 percent when they were asked the same question about the “Working Families Tax Cuts.”

But the poll also found that 36 percent of Americans would be more likely to vote for a candidate who wants to repeal the megabill, compared to only 20 percent who said they would be less likely.

Republicans in competitive races have used the term “big, beautiful bill” in only four TV ads since the beginning of 2025, according to a Politico analysis of data from the tracking firm AdImpact. In contrast, GOP candidates have used “working families tax cuts” in 32 ads over the same period.

Overall, the Republican Party has focused more on selling the megabill’s core selling points, including no taxes on tips, overtime, and Social Security payments.

Republican strategist Colin Reed thinks the megabill is unlikely to play in the GOP’s favor in this year’s midterms, even though it may ultimately be an enduring win for the party.

“Elections are more about the future than the past,” he told Politico. “Even if people and small business owners are happy that their taxes didn’t go up in 2025, they also want to know what’s going to happen in 2027.”

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