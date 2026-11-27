‘SHE NEEDED TO CHOOSE HERSELF’ JoJo Siwa Splits From Reality Star Boyfriend The couple met while filming ‘Celebrity Big Brother U.K.’ in 2025. Tommaso Boddi/Tommaso Boddi/Variety via Getty Images # 2

JoJo Siwa and Chris Hughes have split after a year and a half together, People reports. A friend of Siwa’s confirmed the breakup to People, saying the Dance Moms star “knew she needed to choose herself.” “For months, behind closed doors, she kept hoping things would change,” the source said. “But eventually, she realized that she deserved to feel just as loved and supported as she wanted him to feel.” Siwa, 23, and Hughes, 33, met while filming Celebrity Big Brother U.K. in April 2025. At the time, Siwa was in a relationship with Australian actor Kath Ebbs. Siwa denied that Hughes had anything to do with the break-up and announced that she no longer identified as a lesbian. Siwa and Hughes, who appeared on Season 3 of Love Island U.K., began dating shortly after wrapping filming.

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