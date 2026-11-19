Viewers felt the dress was inappropriate for the popular program.

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Dancing with the Stars fans are bombarding host Julianne Hough with criticism over her outfit choice.

The 38-year-old Footloose actress and professional dancer wore an outfit some viewers thought was too risqué for the Season 35 semi-finals on November 17.

Hough, who co-hosts the dance competition show with Alfonso Ribeiro, wore a semi-sheer lace leotard from Valentino with her bra peeking through. She paired it with a completely sheer high-waisted skirt with a lace trim from the same Italian luxury fashion house.

Her entire look, including her open-toe heels, matched her skin tone. Online, many fans expressed disdain for the outfit, saying it left too little to the imagination.

“Dancing With The Stars” hosts Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough on set of the “Semi-Finals” episode on Nov. 17. Eric McCandless/Disney

“Respectfully, who is Julianne’s stylist, and why do they need to be fired,” one person wrote on an Instagram video zooming in on her TV, showing a close-up of Hough’s leotard.

“Yikes, this was bad. Really bad,” one person commented.

Julianne Hough with semi-finalists Tatyana Ali and Jan Ravnik on November 17. Eric McCandless/Disney

Fans wrote that the leotard did not cover enough skin.

“This was hard to miss,” one person wrote in the comments, calling the outfit “untasteful.”

“She is totally inappropriately dressed for a family show,” another person chimed in.

“I was genuinely shocked by this dress,” one person wrote.

Another added, “She looked like a naked Barbie!”

Some fans thought Julianne Hough’s outfit was inappropriate for a family show, with one commenter saying she "looked like a naked Barbie." Eric McCandless/Disney

Hough also posted about the outfit on Instagram in a post titled “Feeling cheeky.” In the video, she turns around to show her backside.

Under that post, too, many commenters said the Valentino ensemble was too reminiscent of lingerie, not family-friendly, and “very inappropriate for regular television.”

Fans said Julianne Hough’s outfit was too revealing. She’s pictured here interviewing Amber Glenn and her dance partner, Pasha Pashkov. Eric McCandless/Disney

But some defended Hough, writing that competitors on the show often wear revealing outfits.

“She doesn’t choose her own clothes, people. They have stylists,” one fan wrote. “As for the ‘family show’... Have you seen all the dancers’ clothes? Gimme a break.”

Some fans said they had been unhappy with Julianne Hough's style throughout Season 35. Here on “Grammy Night” on Nov. 10. Christopher Willard/Disney

DWTS Season 35’s three-hour finale will air live on November 24.

The remaining competitors are: figure skater Amber Glenn with Pasha Pashkov; Paralympian Ezra Frech with Daniella Karagach; TV personality Maura Higgins with Mark Ballas; actress Tatyana Ali with Jan Ravnik; and comedian Connor Wood with Rylee Arnold.