TV Host Slammed for Wearing ‘Nude’ Outfit on a ‘Family Show’
Viewers felt the dress was inappropriate for the popular program.
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Dancing with the Stars fans are bombarding host Julianne Hough with criticism over her outfit choice.
The 38-year-old Footloose actress and professional dancer wore an outfit some viewers thought was too risqué for the Season 35 semi-finals on November 17.
Hough, who co-hosts the dance competition show with Alfonso Ribeiro, wore a semi-sheer lace leotard from Valentino with her bra peeking through. She paired it with a completely sheer high-waisted skirt with a lace trim from the same Italian luxury fashion house.
Her entire look, including her open-toe heels, matched her skin tone. Online, many fans expressed disdain for the outfit, saying it left too little to the imagination.
“Respectfully, who is Julianne’s stylist, and why do they need to be fired,” one person wrote on an Instagram video zooming in on her TV, showing a close-up of Hough’s leotard.
“Yikes, this was bad. Really bad,” one person commented.
Fans wrote that the leotard did not cover enough skin.
“This was hard to miss,” one person wrote in the comments, calling the outfit “untasteful.”
“She is totally inappropriately dressed for a family show,” another person chimed in.
“I was genuinely shocked by this dress,” one person wrote.
Another added, “She looked like a naked Barbie!”
Hough also posted about the outfit on Instagram in a post titled “Feeling cheeky.” In the video, she turns around to show her backside.
Under that post, too, many commenters said the Valentino ensemble was too reminiscent of lingerie, not family-friendly, and “very inappropriate for regular television.”
But some defended Hough, writing that competitors on the show often wear revealing outfits.
“She doesn’t choose her own clothes, people. They have stylists,” one fan wrote. “As for the ‘family show’... Have you seen all the dancers’ clothes? Gimme a break.”
DWTS Season 35’s three-hour finale will air live on November 24.
The remaining competitors are: figure skater Amber Glenn with Pasha Pashkov; Paralympian Ezra Frech with Daniella Karagach; TV personality Maura Higgins with Mark Ballas; actress Tatyana Ali with Jan Ravnik; and comedian Connor Wood with Rylee Arnold.
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