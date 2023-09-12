Danelo Cavalcante’s Mom Tells Him It’s Better to Die Than Be Caught
DESPERATE PLEA
The mother of Danelo Cavalcante, the murderer who’s led cops on a dizzying manhunt across Pennsylvania since escaping prison, had a bizarre message for her son on Tuesday, telling The New York Times he’d be better off dead than arrested. “If it’s to go to a place to suffer and die in that place, it’s better to die soon,” Iracema Cavalcante said. “You don’t have to suffer so much.” It’s a 180 from the message Iracema had recorded for cops, which has been played across Pennsylvania, in which she pleaded with her son to give himself up. Hundreds of officers have been hunting for Cavalcante, who crab-walked up the walls of the jail’s exercise yard 13 days ago and has eluded authorities ever since, stealing clothes, a van, and a rifle while repeatedly breaching perimeters set by cops. His evasion abilities don’t appear to be total luck—Iracema said he spent his whole life outdoors in rural Brazil, where he worked on a ranch from the age of 7.