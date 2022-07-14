Creep Posed as Teen to Lure 15-Year-Old Girl to Mexico for ‘Illicit Sex,’ Feds Say
PREDATORY
Federal authorities allege that a 38-year-old Southern California man pretended to be a teenage boy online to convince a 15-year-old girl to engage in “illicit sexual activity” with him before hiding her in a car and transporting her to Mexico. Daniel Navarro is charged with transporting a minor with the intent to engage in criminal activity, a crime that carries a minimum sentence of 10 years in prison and a possible life sentence without parole. According to an affidavit, Navarro engaged in an online relationship with the girl, referred to as A.T., throughout the past year, telling her in one conversation that he loved her and wanted to have sex “in order to impregnate her.” He allegedly drove A.T. to Tijuana, Mexico, on July 1 and was arrested 10 days later, along with an accomplice who allegedly helped him contact minors. Mexican authorities rescued the girl from a home in Tijuana on Monday.