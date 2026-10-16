Danny DeVito’s Daughter Steals the Show in Sheer Lace Look
Lucy DeVito appeared on the red carpet with her beloved dad.
Danny DeVito’s daughter, Lucy DeVito, stole the spotlight on the red carpet alongside her brother and her Emmy-winning father.
The 81-year-old Matilda actor posed with Lucy, 43, and Jacob “Jake” DeVito, 39, at a photocall on Oct. 15 at the Sitges Film Festival in Spain for the upcoming film Drag.
Jersey Films 2nd Avenue, the trio’s company and the successor to Danny’s first production company, Jersey Films, produced the project.
Lucy stars in the comedy-thriller as one of two sisters who attempt a home heist in upstate New York. The film follows the two sisters as their attempted robbery turns into a chaotic escape.
At the photocall, the actress looked stunning in a billowy, sheer brown top over a black lace bralette and a brown leather mini skirt.
She wore her long, dark brown hair in loose curls along with neutral-toned makeup, including a chocolate-colored lip. Gold hoops and brown suede pumps completed the look.
Sign up to receive news and updates from The Looker
By clicking “Sign Up” you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Jake opted for black slacks, a beige linen dress shirt, a dark linen sport coat, and leather shoes, while Danny leaned into his eclectic style by pairing a Route 66-patterned button-up T-shirt with gray linen pants.
He accessorized the ensemble with black Crocs and thick, round glasses.
The Always Sunny in Philadelphia star shares three adult children—Lucy, Jake, and daughter Grace, 41—with his wife, Rhea Perlman, who appeared with him in the 1980s series Taxi.
Danny and Perlman separated in 2017, but never filed for divorce and reportedly spend time together.
Lucy previously appeared in the Hulu series Melissa & Joey, which aired from 2010 to 2012, as well as 2009’s Leaves of Grass and the 2022 fictionalized Marilyn Monroe biopic Blonde.
“The weirdest thing is when people come up to you and like, ‘Your dad is my idol and blah, blah, blah,’ and you’re like, OK, Lucy said in an Aug. 11 interview with the Associated Press.
She continued, “Or people get starstruck because you’re related, and I just—it’s a little awkward.”
In 2025, Lucy married her partner in a private ceremony. The couple shares a 2-year-old son, Carmine.
Register below to read this article for free or subscribe
to unlock unlimited access to The Looker and The Daily Beast.
Monthly
$1
First month then $5.99/month
Annual
$35
First year then $59.99/year
Premium
$79
First year then $119.99/year
*Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s Privacy Policy.
Already have an account? Sign In
Looks like you already have a subscription!
You're all set!
Thanks for subscribing.
Sign in or create an account
Login dialog
Loading comments…