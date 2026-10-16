I LOVE LUCY Danny DeVito’s Daughter Steals the Show in Sheer Lace Look Lucy DeVito appeared on the red carpet with her beloved dad. Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Danny DeVito’s daughter, Lucy DeVito, stole the spotlight on the red carpet alongside her brother and her Emmy-winning father.

The 81-year-old Matilda actor posed with Lucy, 43, and Jacob “Jake” DeVito, 39, at a photocall on Oct. 15 at the Sitges Film Festival in Spain for the upcoming film Drag.

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Actor, comedian, and director Danny DeVito and his children, actress Lucy DeVito and producer Jake DeVito, have a production company called Jersey Films 2nd Avenue. Cesc Maymo/Cesc Maymo/Getty Images

Jersey Films 2nd Avenue, the trio’s company and the successor to Danny’s first production company, Jersey Films, produced the project.

Lucy stars in the comedy-thriller as one of two sisters who attempt a home heist in upstate New York. The film follows the two sisters as their attempted robbery turns into a chaotic escape.

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At the photocall, the actress looked stunning in a billowy, sheer brown top over a black lace bralette and a brown leather mini skirt.

Actress Lucy DeVito attends the "Drag" photocall during the Sitges Film Festival on October 15, 2026, in Spain. Cesc Maymo/Cesc Maymo//Getty Images

She wore her long, dark brown hair in loose curls along with neutral-toned makeup, including a chocolate-colored lip. Gold hoops and brown suede pumps completed the look.

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Jake opted for black slacks, a beige linen dress shirt, a dark linen sport coat, and leather shoes, while Danny leaned into his eclectic style by pairing a Route 66-patterned button-up T-shirt with gray linen pants.

He accessorized the ensemble with black Crocs and thick, round glasses.

Actor Danny DeVito with his son, producer and director Jacob "Jake" DeVito, at the photocall for the film "Drag" at the Sitges Film Festival on 15 October 2026, in Spain. Europa Press News/Alberto Paredes/Europa Press via Getty Images

The Always Sunny in Philadelphia star shares three adult children—Lucy, Jake, and daughter Grace, 41—with his wife, Rhea Perlman, who appeared with him in the 1980s series Taxi.

Danny and Perlman separated in 2017, but never filed for divorce and reportedly spend time together.

Actors Danny DeVito and Rhea Perlman, who share three children, appeared in the early-1980s hit television show "Taxi." ABC Photo Archives/ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

Lucy previously appeared in the Hulu series Melissa & Joey, which aired from 2010 to 2012, as well as 2009’s Leaves of Grass and the 2022 fictionalized Marilyn Monroe biopic Blonde.

Lucy DeVito in the Hulu series "Melissa & Joey," which aired from 2010 to 2012. Ron Tom/ABC via Getty Images - © 2011 American Broadcasting Companies, Inc.

“The weirdest thing is when people come up to you and like, ‘Your dad is my idol and blah, blah, blah,’ and you’re like, OK, Lucy said in an Aug. 11 interview with the Associated Press.

She continued, “Or people get starstruck because you’re related, and I just—it’s a little awkward.”

Actress Lucy DeVito and her cultural-icon dad, Danny DeVito, attended the 21st Annual American Cinematheque Award Benefit Gala on October 13, 2006, in Beverly Hills, California. Mark Mainz / Getty Images

In 2025, Lucy married her partner in a private ceremony. The couple shares a 2-year-old son, Carmine.

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